Adani Group & Digital Realty Join Hands to Develop India Data Center Infrastructure

The Adani Group, one of the largest business conglomerates in the country partners with San Francisco- based Digital Realty, a global provider of data center, collocation and interconnection solutions. The MoU signed between both the companies will evaluate developing and operating data centres, data center parks and cultivating undersea cable provider communities of interest across India.

Commenting on this, Gautam Adani, Group Chairman, Adani Group, states, “Data center infrastructure is critical to enable a Digital India and this partnership leverages several of the capabilities developed by the Adani Group in power generation, transmission, retail electricity distribution, access to waterfronts through the ports business, and real estate management. Also, as one of the top five renewable energy companies in the world, our ability to power our data centers with solar and wind energy is unique and addresses some of the challenges of building and operating data centers. We are excited about partnering with Digital Realty, the world’s market leader in the data center industry, to help with the transformation of this sector in India. The skill sets of the two companies are complementary, and together we can provide unmatched products and solutions to customers in India”.

The collaboration will enhance Digital Realty’s rich experience and industry-leading solutions for their global data center customer base along with Adani’s expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power and real estate development and management. The partnership will also allow the companies to execute effectively in a complex environment and deliver facilities on time with the required high uptime levels.



William Stein, CEO, Digital Realty, affirms, “Their knowledge of the local market and complementary capabilities are a great fit for us and will significantly accelerate our ability to serve customers in this rapidly growing region. The Adani Group’s understanding of real estate development, energy, cooling technologies and access to connectivity across the nation will be critical to providing a world-class experience to a customer base that sees India as one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the world. We are strongly committed to working with Adani to build out a world-class data center network in India to support the growth of our global and Indian customers.”



Headquartered in San Francisco, Digital Realty is a real estate investment trust that invests in carrier-neutral data centers and provides collocation and peering services. Its clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.