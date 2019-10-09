AI-powered NLG Leader vPhrase Partners with Motilal Oswal Financial Services

vPhrase, one of leading AI-powered technology companies in the world has joined hands with financial services leader, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). vPhrase’s product Phrazor, a fully customizable self-service reporting automation and Natural Language Generation(NLG) platform built for enterprises will strengthen the MOFSL in developing personalized multi-lingual reports fast. Along with this, vPhrase will also expand its operations to Pune, having raised Series A funding of $2 million by Bharat Innovation Fund & Falcon Edge Capital.

Commenting on this partnership, Neerav Parekh, Founder & CEO, vPhrase, says, “Motilal Oswal is a well-established and respected brand in the space of financial services and their faith in us validates the strength of solution we offer. Our solution ensures personalization and standardization in reporting with the potential to generate thousands of reports at a speed of thought. This will be immensely useful to an organization like MOFSL which generates scores of reports every day for its diversified client base. We are pleased to support them in simplifying the report generation process”.

The funding will be used to expand its base within the country and it will also be to launch the upcoming product, Explorazor, a business intelligence and analytics platform that provided ready-to-consume insights, with powerful collaboration features. Apart from this, Phrazor also delivers MOFSL the flexibility to generate reports in four different languages such as Hindi, Gujrati, Tamil and English.

Arun Chaudhary, SVP & Head – Online Business & Product Development, says, “Our foundation is laid on solid research and advice, thus generating easy-to-consume analytical reports for our customers becomes a corner stone of our business strategy. With the help of the NLG technology being offered by vPhrase we are able to generate customized portfolio analytics reports and send to our customers in the language of their choice which in turn helps our customers in making informed investment decisions”.



Established in 2015, vPhrase aids the companies with the reports to understand and explain the insights in words using AI. It offers AI-powered business intelligence and reporting automation solutions using machine learning and natural language generation technology. With its narrative based reports, employees spend less time on understanding what has happened and more time on taking actions.