MUMBAI: In a bid to grab a bigger pie of the selfie craze, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Tuesday launched its V5 smartphone that packs a massive 20MP front camera and comes with “Moonlight Glow” feature that allows users to take selfies in diverse lighting conditions.

Priced at Rs 17,980, consumers can buy the Vivo V5 starting November 26 from retail stores.

“We are sure that the new offering is all set to create a new benchmark and will be widely accepted by customers and redefine the selfie experience,” Kent Cheng, CEO, Vivo India, told reporters here.

Vivo V5 features 5.5-inch HD display with the resolution of 1280×720 pixels and 2.5D Corning gorilla glass and sports 13MP rear camera.

The smartphone is powered by octa-core 64-bit processor paired up with 4GB of RAM, has 32GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB via micro-sd card and runs on Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

The device packs water-resistant fingerprint sensor on the front, AK4376 Hi-Fi audio chip and houses 3,000mAh battery.

“20MP is a great deal and I was really impressed by the Moonlight Glow,” added filmmaker director Kabir Khan at the event.

The company will also unveil Vivo V5 Plus in the near future that will pack dual front camera.

