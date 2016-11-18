TomTom Launched its Innovative Fitness Trackers

BENGALURU: The Dutch based navigation and mapping products manufacturer TomTom is expanding its line of products with the new fitness tracker- TomTom Touch. The fitness tracker is introduced with several innovative features like body composition analysis which is not accessible on most of the prominent products in the market.

The TomTom Touch has a premium ultra-slim and sleek design with an elegant touch screen and stylish and comfortable wrist bands. The device can measure the percentage of body fat and muscle mass of the user, providing a complete status of fitness. The tracker comes with a small screen to notify important data like time, smartphone notifications, and fitness data.

The fitness tracker designed to be worn 24/7 is capable of tracking steps, all-day heart rate, and calories burned. It also has an inbuilt sports mode for tracking activities like running, cycling, or gym. The TomTom fitness tracker is not waterproof but it is splash proof, which means it is resistant to water up to a particular level. The device also allows users to share their fitness related achievements and stats with friends using TomTom MySports companion app for smartphones.

TomTom Spark 3 will be available in four variants. The Spark 3 is priced at 13,999; Spark 3 Cardio comes with a price tag of 17,999, and Spark 3 Music and Spark 3 Cardio + Music priced at 21,999.

