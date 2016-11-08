Take a Look at these Obscure Apple Products

BENGALURU: Not all the products from Apple- one of the world’s leading technology companies have been a great success in the market. Along with the incredible success of numerous products, the tech giant has made several obscure products that failed to win the market.

Released in October 1993, the Mac TV was the first of its type to display a TV/VCR signal. With its NTSC TV Tuner Card,this LC 5xx-style machine could switch from doing your dull work to broadcasting your favorite network or cable channel. The steep $2099 price tag turned off users, and four months later, the product was vanished from the store shelves.

Another failed Apple product was the Graphics Tablet, introduced as an accessory for the Apple II. Priced at $650 USD, this device was discontinued when the FCC found that the device caused radio frequency interference problems.

Around 1994, Apple in partnership with Kodak released one of the first consumer digital cameras named QuickTake 100. The bulky device was like a pair of binoculars. When the camera was full, the user had to plug the gadget into a Mac to view the photos. The camera was later discontinued around 1997.

The iPod socks by Apple were a simple sock for the Apple MP3 player. The company shipped the Apple Socks from 2004 to 2012 with a price tag of $29 USD per pack.

That’s not all about the Apple failure list. The Apple Pippin- a gaming device and the Apple Newton- PDA both failed to gain the customers' interest and is said to have only sold very few of the total devices manufactured.

Read Also:

Blackberry Launches Two Android-Powered Smartphones In India

Phones that can be a Smart Replacement for Your DSLR Camera