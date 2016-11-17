Some of the Most Awaited Smartphones Expected to be launched in 2017

BENGALURU: 2016 witnessed the launch of various smartphones built with new technologies and features. Apple launched its much awaited iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 and many others. However, the world of smartphones is most open for changes as new technologies are evolving with time. Therefore, with every passing day companies try to enhance the features and functionalities of their phones to rejoice their customers. As 2017 is just down the line, there is a buzz about few smartphones all set to launch in the market. The DLB Gadget listed a few of the much-awaited smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the most awaited flagship smartphones of 2017. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is working to make a totally different mobile phone. S8 will come with a 5.1-inch FHD IPS display offering 847ppi pixel density. It is assumed that the phone will be launched with a 6GB RAM, a camera setup of 12MP+13MP dual rear and 5MP front, and the new generation Snapdragon 830 processor. S8 will run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and the expected price of the phone is about 45000.

