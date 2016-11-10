NEW DELHI: Domestic start-up Hyve Mobility in collaboration with MediaTek on Wednesday launched a new smartphone 'Pryme' at 17,999.

The device comes with a 5.7-inch display with full-HD and 2.5D arc glass. It also sports 13MP f/2 rear camera with dual flash and 8MP front camera with front flash.

The newly-launched device is powered by 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio X20 SoC that allows the smartphone to multitask efficiently by shifting workload from one cluster to another.

"Available at a competitive price point, the android smartphone redefines the price-to-performance paradigm by packing in unique features and ace form factor," said Abhishek Agarwal, CEO and Joint Managing Director, Hyve Mobility in a statement.

"MediaTek's collaboration with Hyve is a benchmark for both organisations as we bring forward our best technologies to develop and deliver outstanding smartphone experience for the consumers," Arthur Wang, Senior Director, Corporate Sales International, MediaTek Inc. added.

'Pryme' will be available on Amazon, with pre-registration starting from November 20.

