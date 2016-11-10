NEW DELHI: Consumer electronics accessories player Bingo Technologies on Wednesday launched a new VR Glass -- Bingo G-200 -- at 5999.

The VR Glass is enabled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with Nibiru operating system, featuring Android 5.1 Lollipop.

With the feature of one key zoom and easy control keys, the G-200 comes with a battery capacity of 5000 mAh.

"Bingo G-200 VR glass is engineered to deliver an immersive 3D experience. We believe our customers will like this new offering," said Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Bingo G-200 is available in a combination of black and white colours across e-commerce platforms.

