Asus Introduced ZenFone 3 Max 5.5

BENGALURU: The Taiwanese multinational electronics company Asus, introduced the top-notch version of its smartphone- ZenFone 3 Max 5.5. The new phone, successor to Zenfone Max is named based on the huge battery pack it houses. The phone is launched in two variants- a 5.2-inch and a 5.5-inch display.

The new 5.5 inch model comes with a 1920 by 1080p full HD IPS display with fingerprint and smudge resistant oleophobic coating, offering 10 finger captive touch and glove touch support. The display fits clean into the body with 73% screen-to-body ratio, presenting a premium look. The display is crafted with 2.5D contoured glass and has up to 450nits brightness for outdoor readability with a Blue-light filter for eye care.

The phone is powered by a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-Core 430 1.4GHz Processor and Adreno 505 graphics processor coupled with 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage designed for optimum gaming and performance. The Zenfone 3 Max houses a 16 MP PixelMaster 3.0 camera with Dual-LED real tone flash and f/2.0 aperture offering Ultra-fast instant focus and subject tracking TriTech AF and Real-time HDR. The selfie camera can take 8 MP shots with f/2.2 aperture. Other features include, dual SIM support, fingerprint sensor, and a 4100mAh battery. Another interesting feature is that the Zenfone 3 can be used as a power bank to charge other devices with the bundled OTG cable.

The smartphone runs on latest Android 6.0 operating system with ASUS ZenUI 3.0 interface. The 5.5-inch variant comes with a price tag of about 17,999.

