Zoook launches Halo- An ultra portable Bluetooth Headset

New Delhi, Sept 16, 2019: Zoook, a French consumer electronics brand has launched an ultra portable Bluetooth headset called Halo. The product not only sets a benchmark for its premium design and look but also for the wide set of futurist features it sports. Zoook Halo comes with Bluetooth 4.2 which enables users to connect to two devices at the same time and switch between the two devices instantly and seamlessly. The built-in high definition microphone allows users to experience high speed and crystal-clear call clarity, thanks to its noise-canceling technology. With Zoook Halo, users can easily manage calls while multi-tasking.

Zoook Halo is specially designed to fit securely in the curvature of the user's ear and its lightweight makes it fit to be used for a long number of hours with great comfort. It's built-in high-performance rechargeable Lithium-polymer 60mAh battery provides up to 60 hours standby time and up to 20hours talk-time with multi-charging on the dock. The device is efficient and convenient for listening to Audiobooks and Podcasts, adequate sound for music, movies, and phone calls. It remains operational within 10 meters distance from the source devices. The device comes with a beautiful charging casewhich can charge the ear buds 3 timesand also complements its stylish look and it is strong enough to keep the tiny earpiece safely even while charging it on the go. This exquisite device is also a perfect gift choice for your family, friends or workmates.

Mr. Achin Gupta, Country Head-India at Zoook said, "Zoook Halo offers impressive sound quality at an affordable price and its discreet design aids comfort and looks fantastic. It comes with a smart charging case which can charge the earbuds 3 times on the go. Keeping in mind the busy life of Millennials, I am sure this stylish and light weight device will become very popular among tech and fashion enthusiasts. Its ability to connect with more than 1 device offers great usage flexibility and smooth wireless communication experience."

Zoook Halo is available in black color, priced at 1999/- and comes with a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. It is available at all leading online and offline stores. In the box, users will find 1 Zoook Halo Bluetooth headset, 1 charging case, an extra pair of earbuds, 1 micro USB cable and a user guide.