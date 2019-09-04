Zoook JAZZ DUO - An app based convertible Bluetooth Headphone + Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

New Delhi, September, 2019: French Company Zoook, a pioneer in innovative consumer technology products have launched JAZZ DUO in India. JAZZ DUO is a unique app based convertible bluetooth headphone with built-in speakers. JAZZ DUO is a light weight, stylish and easy to carry gadget. These foldable and portable headphones are a worthy on-the-go companion for millennials who love to enjoy the deep rich bass of their favourite beats. Users can easily convert these fashionable Bluetooth headphones into Bluetooth speakers on tap and enjoy their favourite music with friends and peers around them.

The easy to wear wireless headphones + speaker comes packed with many features that users aspire to have in their headphones, and may be more.The headphones sports 50 mm drivers that delivers impressive deep rich bass and HD sound. Advanced features include a high-quality built-in microphone, FMâ âRadio, AUX-in to connect even if you are on low battery and TF card support. The device offers hands-free calls via a quick and stable connection with your Bluetooth enabled devices like Smartphone. JAZZ DUO’s 300mAh battery supports music for 8-15 hours in Headphone mode & 2-4 hours in speaker mode. The Headphone can also be paired with ZOOOK DUO app which allows users to choose the input mode such as FM or TF card. Users can also fine-tune the headphone’s sound through the intuitive ââequâaâlizer feature in the app.

Commenting on the new product launch, Mr. Achin Gupta, Country Head-India at Zoook said, “We are happy to launch Zoook JAZZ DUO which is first of its kind app based bluetooth headphones cum speaker, in India. JAZZ DUO is a perfect fusion of sound and style enhanced by its sleek design.This trendy gadget is one that would be admired the most by travelers, as well as music lovers. The high quality sound, rich look, affordability and convenience make it stand out among the premium wireless headphones & speakerphones in the market. We believe in presenting experiences to people through products that are premium in quality, design, durability and performance at a price that no other similar product can offer.”

Zoook JAZZ DUO has been launched in black color, priced at 1399/-. It is available at all leading online and offline stores.

