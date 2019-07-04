Syska Accessories Launches HSB3000 Soundpro Wireless Headset



Syska Accessories, the leading name in the mobile accessories segment in India, has introduced the Syska HSB3000 SoundPro wireless headset. The SoundPro Wireless HSB3000 headset is not just a fashionable head gear; but it also provides a perfect oomph to your music experience. As the demand for wireless accessories is increasing, Syska has introduced a ground-breaking product under its mobile accessories segment.







Syska SoundPro wireless headset comes with a 40mm powerful bass driver which provides a deeper sound to the audio. The headset’s adjustable ear cups are easily foldable, light in weight and portable, thus making it travel friendly. The headset is made of lightweight polymer which makes it feather light and hence can be worn for long periods. It is durable, maintains a brand new look even after extensive use and can be used for a duration of 8 - 10 hours on a charging time of 2 - 3 hours.







Commenting on the launch of the Syska SoundPro wireless headsets, Mr. Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, “There is an increasing demand for wireless accessories with the wireless headphones market expected to grow by leaps and bounds. Our millennial and gen Z consumers are looking for mobile accessories that offer convenience and trendiness at the same time. The launch of our latest SoundPro wireless headset compliments the chic statement of today’s generation by offering them both handiness and affordability at the same time. We at Syska aim to introduce more wireless devices on a consistent basis to meet the needs of our ever evolving consumers and become a leader in the mobile accessories category.”



Features of the Syska HSB3000 SoundPro wireless headsets



Lightweight with Extended Performance – The SoundPro Wireless Headset HSB3000 is so light that you may not even realise that they are positioned on your head while you use it.



Noise Cancellation - The SoundPro Wireless Headset HSB3000 has a built-in noise cancellation mechanism that eliminates all surrounding sounds giving your listening experience a better clarity.



Dynamic Bass - The SoundPro Wireless Headset HSB3000 gives a power audio listening experience with the in-built 40mm driver that modulate sounds to be harmonic. Moreover, it is equipped with neodymium magnets which give the headphones a powerful bass effect.



Foldable Design with Multifunction Buttons - The ear cups are foldable and adjustable, making it portable and comfortable. The adjustable design of the ear cups can be placed comfortably around your head. The multifunction button positioned around the ear cups lets you answer calls, play music, stop, and pause & skip tracks with ease.



All Round Compatibility - The SoundPro Wireless Headset HSB3000 are compatible with all types of smartphones, tablets, PCs or Mac and music players. It provides fast and reliable connection to all bluetooth devices.



12 Months Warranty & QR Code Check Program - The headset comes with 12 months warranty against any manufacturing defects. The warranty can be availed at any of the 900+ service centers spread all across India. To register for the warranty, scan the QR Code on the packaging and fill in the required details on the Warranty Registration Page to validate the warranty.



The Syska SoundPro Wireless Headset HSB3000 is comfortable due to the adjustable ear cups. The headsets come in two colors - Black and Gray and are available at a competitive price of 3499. The headsets are available on leading e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores.



