KENT RO Unveils RO Water Purifiers with UV Disinfection in Storage Tanks
Quality of water worldwide is getting deteriorated and has been reportedly contaminated by soluble impurities like arsenic, fluoride, antibiotics and even microplastics. All these impurities are having an adverse effect on human health. These contaminations can further lead to fatal diseases such as cholera, jaundice, dysentery, and even cancer. This alarming situation definitely calls for an improved technology that can provide safe drinking water even without soluble impurities.
In order to counter this horrendous problem, KENT RO Systems Ltd., pioneers of RO Water purifiers in India, has unveiled its revamped RO Water Purifier – KENT GRAND PLUS. This new series of RO purifiers are equipped with ultra-violet protection in the storage tank which helps in keeping the stored water in the storage tank free of contaminants for a longer period of time.
KENT GRAND Plus + Mineral RO TM Water Purifier comes with a wall mounted design which is best suited for Indian stylish kitchens. The product is loaded with enhanced features like never experienced before. It has a multi-stage purification process of RO+UV+UF+TDS Control paired with UV disinfection in the storage tank which makes the drinking water 100 percent for consumption. The multistage purification process not only removes the dissolved impurities such as chemicals, bacteria, viruses, and salts but also improves the taste of water.
Kent Grand Plus hosts 9 liters of purified water storage capacity. Its high purification capacity of more than 20 liter per hour helps in providing purified water at a faster rate, making it easily available for you.
The new purifiers are also equipped to save water technology. Conventional RO purifiers reject a lot of the water and retain only a small quantity of water as purified. KENT’s Save Water Technology uses a computer-controlled process to recover more water as purified. The rejected water is stored in a separate tank which can be utilized for mopping, gardening, and washing.
The product is priced at INR 20,000. On purchase of KENT Water purifiers, the company is also offering 1 Year Warranty + 3 Years Service AMC* FREE, worth 3000.
Price: 20,000/-
Read More News:
Xiaomi Releases Mi LED TV 4 PRO in Offline Markets
Yamaha Music Launches First Made in India PSR I500 Keyboard
Source: IANS