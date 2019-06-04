Yamaha Music Launches First Made in India PSR I500 Keyboard
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initiative. This new model is an ideal portable keyboard for global music lovers who want to learn and perform. The instrument consists of a vast collection of on-board Indian instruments tunes and auto accompaniment style functions which covers a broad spectrum of Indian music genres from every corner of the country.
The PSR I500 consists of 801 instrument tunes, of which 40 are of Indian instruments. The keyboard also has a variety of instruments from Pianos to Synthesizers, making it possible to play songs from a variety of genres which ranges from orchestra classics to electronic dance music.
The instrument is the ideal portable keyboard for music lovers. Functions like “Quick Sampling” are designed to assist you to perform in a variety of situations. In addition, the PSR I500 features a number of lesson functions including a built-in Tabla/Mridangam & Tanpura function called “Riyaz,” to help learn how to play songs or traditional Indian “Raga” scales.
Takashi Haga, Managing Director, “Yamaha Music India said “Yamaha Music India is proud to present the keyboard built in India at our manufacturing unit in Chennai. Under the “MAKE IN INDIA” initiative we have designed and created the most versatile and customized portable keyboard for Indian and global music lovers till date.
India is a land of diversity and the new keyboard will address the requirement of all its discerning customers. Yamaha Music India will not only produce its equipment for the Indian market but make India its major export hub. World over the music Industry is on a growth trajectory with increasing demand everywhere, we see growing trend in schools and other education institutes, stressing on the importance of learning music. We are confident their products like these which are unique, efficient and customized, will cater to the needs of several hundred music teachers, students, hobbyist and professionals.” added Mr. Haga.
The PSR I500 will be available at a price of MRP Rs 23,990 and will be exported to other countries in the future.
