Canon Augments its Flagship PIXMA G-Series Portfolio



Reinforcing its leadership position in the Ink Tank category, Canon India, one of the leading Digital Imaging Company, today expanded its iconic PIXMA G Series line-up withthe new category launch of Monochrome Ink Tank PrinterPIXMA GM2070 and launch of two variants in the colourInk Tank printers-PIXMA G6070, PIXMA G5070.The PIXMA G6070 is a multi-function printer allowing users to use it as a copier and scanner, while PIXMA G5070 and PIXMA GM2070 are single function printers. The new line-up features the popular integrated Ink Tank design, automatic two-sided printing, large paper feeding capacity, and full network compatibility, making them ideal for customers with high print volume demands.



Understanding the increasing demand from consumers and businesses for cost-efficient and reliable ink tank technology, the new models are specifically designed to lower business printing costs when compared to mono laser printers. With an ultra-low printing cost of approximately 8 paisa per print, the latest G series printers are equipped to reduce the cost of printing by almost 90 percent, as compared to mono laser printers, which costs approximately 2 per print with original toners. Additionally, Canon has incorporated an ‘economy’ mode in the PIXMA G series line-up, through which consumers can print up to 8300 pages with a single black refill as compared to the black output of 6000 pages, which most of competitors offer. Furthermore, this will help consumers to get over the frequent changes of toners and consequently, help them reduce carbon footprint to a considerable amount, also translating into significant savings for any organization.



Speaking on the occasion, Tamaki Hashimoto, Group Executive of Consumer Inkjet Group & Executive Officer of Canon Inc. say, “India has witnessed a rapid growth in the inkjet business for Canon and has been one of our top priority markets for expansion. Our learnings from the business in India, provides us an immense opportunity to nurture our new products. True to India’s cultural diversity, print applications are also diverse. Our Ink tank business in India has an excellent blend of home and office customers, which gives us the opportunity to have a balanced focus between B2C and B2B segments.”



Speaking about the launch, he further adds, “Having received a tremendous response for our G-series printers globally, we are delighted to expand the portfolio with the launch of new monochrome ink tank printers. I am glad to be a part of the launch in India which will be a new leap in our growth story across the markets.”



Commenting on the landmark, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India says, “At Canon India, our endeavour has always been to consistently bind innovation together with service that enhances customer delight. Our foray into the ink tank category was a critical milestone to our printer business, which has led to a steady growth in our market share in the inkjet category. This has also led to the Consumer System Products division become one of the highest contributing businesses for us in India. As we continue to grow stronger and drawing from the success, we are proud to launch the latest addition to our PIXMA G-series.”



Highlighting the future plans, Kobayashi adds, “I am optimistic that the launch will further enhance our presence in India, and increase our market share by 25 percent in the ink tank category. With this endeavour we believe that our new product range will cater to our commitment of enriching experience for our customers as well as be a significant step in attaining double digit growth for our business.’’



Commenting on the launch, Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India states, “With the increased technology adoption and internet penetration, we have witnessed a shift in the print requirements of customers; both in home segments and businesses.As pioneers in the imaging industry, we consider it our responsibility to bring forth products that addresses the evolving requirements of our customers and make them adept in today’s connected world. Taking this momentum ahead, we are thrilled to announce the latest addition to our flagship PIXMA G seriesequipped with the latest technology and user-friendly features. With this new addition, Canon is poised to propel the next wave of growth in the Ink Tank category by offering comprehensive portfolio of compelling products in the category.”



Speaking on this occasion, C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer Systems Products (CSP), Canon India says, “At Canon, we are dedicated towards the growth of printing culture in the country, and enable customers to witness the joy of printing. In line with the evolving technology landscape, we ensure that they have access to the best in class printing solutions for their money. Our expansion of PIXMA G-series portfolio is a testament to our commitment of empowering our customers with the most innovative, cost effective and productive solutions.With the additional user-friendly features and revamped design, the new printers are a good amalgamation of next level modern technology and cost-efficiency that adequately serves the end customer.”



KEY FEATURES OF THE NEW PIXMA G SERIES LINE-UP



PIXMA Ink Efficient G6070 All-in-One



This multifunction printer handles all printing, scanning and copying jobs with ease. An Ethernet port and wireless connectivity ensures flexibility in placement anywhere in the office, while a 2-line LCD panel makes it easy to perform and confirm printer settings



PIXMA Ink Efficient G5070



The G5070 is a dedicated print workhorse without scan or copy features. A 2-Line LCD panel adorns the front panel of the single function printer, similar to that on the G6070, and simplifies setup and provides device status information such as remaining link levels at a glance



PIXMA Ink Efficient Monochrome GM2070



In India, the GM2070 is the first black and white printer offered by Canon in the ink-tank category.This unique printer breaks new ground by being the first to recognize that even businesses that print mostly black-and-white documents may on occasion need to print in colour



Fuelled by a single refillable black Ink Tank, the printer’s unique design accepts a conventional colour ink cartridge for occasional, and small job prints. When the cartridge is removed, the printer snaps back into character as a no-nonsense, powerful single function monochrome printer that prints up to 8,300 documents off a single ink bottle refill



New ink bottle design for fast ink filling



Canon also introduces a new ink bottle design that drain readily into empty Ink Tanks, with no need for squeezing during the refill process. A two-way channel in the ink bottle funnel regulates air pressure intelligently so that ink filling stops automatically once the maximum ink level is achieved



Pigment black ink formulation has also been improved , delivering a higher optical density when printing on plain papers, so text and fine printed lines show enhanced contrast



Integrated Ink Tank System



The PIXMA Ink Efficient G printers feature integrated refillable Ink Tanks to deliver a small footprint. The front-facing ink Tanks are designed with a see-through window so that a user can assess the level of remaining ink visually.



Appetite for High Volume Printing



With the Canon India’s Ink Efficient G Series, users will never again have to make the unclear choices between quality and quantity.



The printers deliver up to 8,300 black-and-white and 7,700 colour1 document pages on a bundled set of four ink bottles, delivering significant cost savings on ink supplies for businesses that need to print frequently and in large volumes. Vivid 4R-sized photo1 prints eject in just 37 seconds, and the printers support printing of borderless images on glossy papers up to A4 sizes.



Two-Way Paper Feed Design



With front cassette or rear tray feeding options, two kinds of media can be loaded at any time. Users can load ID card sized papers, envelopes, and glossy photo papers in the rear tray, and pack the 250-sheet front cassette with A4 plain office papers for document printing.



The front cassette also features a useful monitoring window so that paper supplies can be readied when paper is running low. Both feeding orientations can even be deployed to enjoy up to 350 sheets of uninterrupted printing for very large print jobs.



Full Network Compatibility



The versatile PIXMA Ink Efficient printers support Wired LAN and Wireless LAN2, making them suitable for placement anywhere in the office.



The printers also support Wireless Direct, allowing direct communication and printing from smartphones without the need for a wireless router.



Printing for the Digital Age



The PIXMA Ink Efficient G6070 and G5070 let you print and scan from your iOS and Android mobile devices (smartphone, tablets and laptops) through the Canon Print Inkjet/SELPHY app. Alternatively; Android users can use the Canon Print Service plugin and AirPrint for Apple users to enjoy true driverless printing functionality.



Connect to your Facebook and Instagram accounts through the Canon Print Inkjet/SELPHY app or access photos on Dropbox and Google Drive via the Canon PIXMA Cloud Link service. Documents and photos can be printed directly from your social media or cloud services.



The latest G-series also support AI technology, which means that they are compatible with Alexa, Google speakers and other smart devices.



Professional Poster, Flyer and Menu Designer with PosterArtistLite



Using Canon India’s free-for-download PosterArtistLite, users can make use of more than 1,300 pre-loaded templates, photos and clip art to design a wide range of flyers, posters suitable for different businesses.



Read More News:



Goldmedal Electricals Launches i-Dock Music Player



Upcoming iPhone XR to Feature Bigger Battery: Report



































































