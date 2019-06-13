Goldmedal Electricals Launches i-Dock Music Player
Goldmedal Electricals, the leading home-grown fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company has launched i-Dock music player under its GIFA range of modular products.The music player is a first-of-its-kind entertainment system that allows consumers to enjoy music by easily installing it within a switch plate.
Goldmedal’si-Dock player lets you charge your iPhone / iPod device as well as play music stored on your Apple devices and other MP3 players. Compact in dimension, the i-Dock Player can be installed directly into a flush box with Goldmedal’s modular cover plates. Equipped with an in-built stereo amplifier, it enables direct speaker connection. An additional line output enables you to connect your music to any Hi-Fi or multi-room system. The 3.5 mm jack socket provided on the unit allows i-Dock to play music stored on any MP3 player.
Commenting on the launch, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals says, “We are a technology-driven company that firmly believes in providing consumers with cutting-edge products that are truly ahead of their time and make a positive difference in the lives of consumers. We are continuously upgrading our products and solutions to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers. With the launch of i-Dock music player, we aim to provide both comfort and convenience to our customers.”
Clubbed under the Audio World sub-brand, Goldmedal offers systems that can fit into a switch plate, fixed on walls &ceilings and portable music players that have charging docks. These systems are both innovative and technologically advanced, and can be synced with mobile players, connected to home theater systems and music can be played from your iPhone even whilethe device charges. The product is priced at 6,100/- and can be purchased from retail stores as well as leading ecommerce platforms.
Key features of Goldmedal’s i-Dock music player:
Charging function for iPod and iPhone
3.5 mm jack, iPod, iPhone and Bluetooth audio input
Stereo line out, 2 speaker out (4w each) audio input
Can be connected to external music systems
Can be operated manually or through infrared remote
Goldmedal Electricals also offer other entertainment systems under its roof such as:
Bluetooth player-Goldmedal’s Bluetooth Player with FM harnesses Bluetooth technology to make music an integral part of your life. Equipped with in-built stereo amplifier, it enables direct speaker connection. You can also listen to the music through a headphone using the 3.5 mm port. An additional line output enables you to connect your music to any Hi-Fi or multi-room systems. The device is also an extremely efficient FM player!
Bluetooth Player with FM-This is one of the sleekest music players by Goldmedal. Compact in dimension, the 3-module FM and Bluetooth player can function as an FM Radio or a Music Player that plays music from any of your Bluetooth-enabled device. Designed to look stylish and elegant, the display buttons are UV-proof and shock and scratch resistant. Easy to clean and maintain, the device also has LEDs that indicate your various selections.
