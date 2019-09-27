5 best Bluetooth Party Speakers under Rs. 5000 or Less!

With festive season round the corner, the chances are you are already amid planning get-to-gather scenarios with your family or friends. And which party is complete without good music? With vast number of party Bluetooth speakers available in the market today, choosing the best one can be an overwhelming experience. To ease your pain of evaluating the options in the Bluetooth speakers, we present you the top 5 Bluetooth speaker in the affordable range that we consider as must-buys!

1. JBL Flip 3 Stealth Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker: The brand needs no introduction when it comes tomusic devices. JBL Flip 3 Stealth is the third successor of JBL Flip series and is a powerful device under the affordable section. This devices is an ultra-compact portable speaker that delivers JBL signature sound. It comes with a rechargeable 3000mAh Li-ion battery and delivers up to 7-10 hours of non-stop music playtime. The exterior is IPX7 rated, featuring a waterproof design with durable fabric. This sleek, stylish and desirable product is an all-weather companion and comes at 4999. It is easily available in all leading stores and you can buy it online as well.

2. ZOOOK ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus: If you are a tech or music enthusiast, then you could not have missed acknowledging the wide range of powerful and beautiful gadgets from ZOOOK! Recently, ZOOOK has launched ZB-Rocker that comes with dual-drivers that offers unmatched 40W sound quality, with superior bass. Simply connect this beautiful device with your smartphone, tablet or PC and transform your house party into a magical experience with the gadget’s in-built flashing DJ lights. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 that has an operating range of up to 10 meters and its 4,000mAh battery lets you enjoy music for 5 hours. The speaker offers mic supports to jam all the karaoke parties and a number of connectivity options including Aux, mic-in, USB flash, TF, FM radio, and remote. Priced at 4180, this black beauty can be purchased from leading online stores or from leading consumer electronic shops.

3. Digitek DBS 200 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Digitek’s trolley Bluetooth speaker comes with cordless mic and with multiple connectivity options i.e USB, SD CARD, AUX, FM RADIO to enjoy music. It features 400 Watt speakers with 3000 mAh powerful battery that enables music for 4 hours. This beautiful compact speaker can connect with any audio video device with Bluetooth or AUX input. With Digitek’s DBS 200 bluetooth speaker you can enjoy superior quality stereo sound and create impressive atmosphere during house parties! The device can be easily controlled with its remote. Its built-in microphone also allows you to experience flawless wireless calling, without any interruption. This device can be yours at 3499.

4. boAt Stone 1400 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: boat Stone 1400 bluetooth speaker is an amazing device from boat which is is extremely durable and powerful. This compact bluetooth speaker from the company comes with an adjustable flat strap and produces an impressive 30W sound output. With superior audio quality this device can fill your room with impressive music.boAt Stone 1400 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker comes with a 2500 mAh battery that gives up to 7 hours of play time without any interruption.It also sports IPX5 for water resistance and easily connects to smart devices via Bluetooth V4.2 and Aux-in cable. The devices offers multiple controls to its users such as play/pause music, volume up/down and more via built-in mic and hands-free communication. The device is priced at 4999 only!

Intex T-200 Trolley Speaker Portable Wireless Bluetooth: Intex T-200 trolley speaker is one amazing device from the company that allows music lovers to enjoy their favourite music during house parties! With the built-in Bluetooth capability, FM radio, aux-in, mic-in, USB and micro-SD inputs, Intex T-200 lets you enjoy music from desired source with ease. You can enjoy music anyway want. The device comes with powerful sound outlet and its built-in rechargeable lithium battery allows you to listen to music for up to 4hours, when charged for 3.5 hrs. Intex T-200 can be easily connected to any audio/video device like smartphone, laptop, PC, MP3 player or even DVD. You can simply plug and play with the USB and SD card support. This beautiful device is priced at 3995!