Toyota Launches Innova Touring Sport Priced Up To 22.15 Lakh
Friday, 05 May 2017, 12:05 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thurday launched a sporty variant of its multi-utility vehicle Innova Crysta, priced between 17.79 lakh and 22.15 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi).

Christened as Innova Touring Sport, the new variant comes with SUV-like styling with changes in exterior as well as interiors of the vehicle.

"Brand Innova has maintained its number one position in the segment ever since its launch in 2005 and the Innova Crysta continued this legacy," TKM Director and Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing) N Raja said in a statement.

The Innova Touring Sport enhances the same brand equity by offering a distinct style to a market that wants both the comfort and feel of a MPV and the style of a SUV, he added.

The vehicle has been conceptualised, designed and developed to symbolise a modern and sporty MPV with a distinguished statement for the young and modern customers, Raja said.

"We are confident that the Innova Touring Sport will set new benchmarks in this competitive segment," he added.

The company has sold over 85,000 units of Innova Crysta since its launch in the country last year.

The new variant comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains. An automatic version is also available with both the fuel options.

The Innova Touring Sport comes with many features including seven airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC) and hill-start assist control (HAC).

It also comes with standard safety features like anti- lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and brake assist.



Source: PTI
