Tata Motors Launches AMT Technology In Buses
Thursday, 20 April 2017, 11:02 Hrs
MUMBAI: Automobile major Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched automated manual transmission (AMT) technology in its Starbus and Ultra brand of buses.



According to the automobile manufacturer, the BS IV compliant AMT buses range from 9-12 meters with seating capacity of 23 to 54 passengers and are priced at 21 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) onwards.



"The AMT technology of the bus coupled with a powerful new generation engine, automatically engages the vehicle's clutch and shifts the gear. It also considers the driver's operation, engine torque, vehicle load and road inclination, resulting in optimised gear shifting and hassle -free driving experience," the company said in a statement.



The company said the Tata AMT buses will be available in manual and automatic transmission with economy and power modes.



"In power mode, the Automatic Gear Detection (AGD) emphasises sufficient engine torque capability, to maintain agility and drivability even in case of demanding duty cycles, while the economy mode ensures optimal fuel consumption," the statement added.



Source: IANS
