siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Suzuki Motorcycle Brings New GSX-R1000, GSX-R1000R To India
Wednesday, 03 May 2017, 10:34 Hrs
9
cmt right
12
Comment Right
17
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday launched new versions of its superbikes GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R, priced at 19 lakh and 22 lakh respectively (ex-showroom Delhi) in India.

The GSX-R1000 now comes with an aggressive new look with improved aerodynamics and many new features and improvements to match, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

It comes with an all new engine which is smaller and lighter with an increased and broader power range and Suzuki racing variable valve timing derived from Suzuki's MotoGP machines, it added.

Similarly, GSX-R1000R comes with various features like launch control, bi-directional quick shifter, balance free suspension, ABS and LED position lights.

"After three decades and more than one million GSX-Rs sold worldwide, Suzuki is proud to launch the 6th generation GSX-R1000 for its enthusiastic customers in India," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.

This is the most advanced and most exciting Suzuki GSX-R in history and embodies Suzuki's passion for riding and racing motorcycles, he added.

SMIPL is a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation.



Read Also:
Kinetic Electric Launches Lithium Ion Battery Three-Wheeler
TVS Motor To Launch New Bike, Scooter This Fiscal


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved