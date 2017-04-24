siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Jaguar Land Rover Cuts Prices Of Two Models By Up To 4.08 Lakh In India
Monday, 24 April 2017, 04:11 Hrs
20
cmt right
14
Comment Right
25
cmt right
6
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has slashed prices of its two models in India by up to 4.08 lakh to take on German rivals.

The company has cut the price of diesel-powered Land Rover Discovery Sport by 4.08 lakh to 43.8 lakh from the earlier price of Rs 47.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Besides, it has also reduced price of Range Rover Evoque diesel by 3.25 lakh to 45.85 lakh from Rs 49.10 lakh earlier.

"Land Rover cars are increasing in popularity and in order to expand the reach of this iconic brand, we have revised and re-positioned the prices of some of our products," JLR India Managing Director Rohit Suri told PTI.

The move would help the company make its products competitive and thus enabling more customers to join the Land Rover family in India, he added.

The two vehicles compete with the likes of Audi Q3, Q5, Mercedes GLC, GLE and BMW's X3.

JLR sells a range of models through 24 authorised outlets in the country.



Read Also:
Tata Motors Launches AMT Technology In Buses
Maruti's 7 Models In Indias Top Ten Selling PVs In 2016-17


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved