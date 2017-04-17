siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Ford Launches Sports Editions Of Figo, Aspire
Monday, 17 April 2017, 10:32 Hrs
10
cmt right
17
Comment Right
27
cmt right
6
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Auto maker Ford India on Monday launched sports edition of its hatchback Figo and compact sedan Aspire in the country.

Diesel variant of Figo Sports edition is priced at 7.21 lakh while the petrol trim is tagged at 6.31 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The new variants come with over dozen design and performance enhancements.



The Ford Aspire in sports edition is priced at 7.6 lakh for the 1.5 diesel Titanium version and 6.5 lakh for the 1.2 petrol Titanium variant, Ford India said in a statement.



"The launch of Sports editions is yet another stride in our commitment to introduce products that customers want and value and will help us further strengthen our position in in the segment and industry at large," Ford India Executive Director, Marketing, Sales & Service Anurag Mehrotra said.



The new versions come with various features like bigger and wider 15-inch alloy wheels, dual front driver and passenger airbags, along with ABS and EBD as standard.



Read Also:
UST Global Partners With Bosch To Offer In-Car Safety App
Ten New Products In India, Including Velar This Year: Jaguar Land Rover


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved