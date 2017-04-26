Eicher Launches BSIV Compliant Range Of Heavy Duty Trucks



NEW DELHI: Eicher Trucks & Buses, a part of VE Commercial Vehicles, today launched a new range of heavy duty trucks with BS IV technology.



The company has launched Eicher Pro 5000 series - a new range of heavy duty trucks as it aims to strengthen its presence in the heavy duty segment.



"With the launch of Pro 5000 series of heavy duty trucks, Eicher today has the widest range of trucks at various price points to deliver a superior value and suit the needs of all segments of customers in basic, value and premium category of trucks," VECV MD and CEO Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.



The new range of trucks with new BS IV technology engines are based on i3-EGR technology that is innovative, contemporary and efficient, he added.



The new E694 engine also includes advanced features based on Volvo Group's engine management system and offers first- in-the-industry features like fuel coaching and cruise control at a competitive price, Aggarwal said.



"Heavy duty trucks segment continues to be the biggest potential area of growth for us and the launch of Eicher Pro 5000 series will enable us to further enhance our market share in the segment," he added.



VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) is a joint venture between Eicher Motors Limited and the Volvo Group.



Source: PTI