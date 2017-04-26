Trump Administration Official Discusses Future Of India-U.S. Energy Partnership



NEW DELHI: To discuss the future of the India-US energy partnership, one of the first Trump administration officials to visit India from the Department of Energy (DOE) held a roundtable meet here with the think tank CEEW on Tuesday.



The Council of Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) is an advisor the the Indian government.



Beth Urbanas, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the office of International Affairs in the US, DOE, discussed the issues including energy access, renewables and energy efficiency, energy security, and energy technologies.



The discussion was held among the US official and the adviser to the Minister of Power and top officials from think tanks, including Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy, Clean Energy Access Network and others.



"Urbanas is one of the first Trump administration officials to visit India and is responsible for managing DOE's bilateral and multilateral engagement with Asian and American countries," said Sitanshu Noarad from CEEW.



Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, CEEW, guided the discussion on measures to preserve the trusted close partnership that has developed between India and United States over the years.



"The discussion focused on the next steps in the India-US Energy Partnership, identifying key energy priorities and potential areas of convergence between the two countries," CEEW said in a statement.



