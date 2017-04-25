siliconindia logo
Online Parenting Solution Wins Microsoft India's Imagine Cup
Tuesday, 25 April 2017, 11:00 Hrs
NEW DELHI: An artificial intelligence-based solution that helps keep children secure from cyber-bullying has been selected as the winner of this year's Microsoft India's Imagine Cup. 

The online solution -- developed by a team from BITS Pilani -- will also help parents to keep their children away from adult content.



Chosen from among 27 finalist teams, team 'Content Holmes' will now represent India at the global finals in Seattle, US in July to compete for a USD 100,000 prize. 

In its 15th edition now, the Imagine Cup is a programme run by Microsoft for student technologists, developers and aspiring entrepreneurs. 

Over the past fourteen years, more than 1.7 million students from more than 120 countries have participated in the competition. 

"This year, more than 15,000 students registered from 1,600 schools and colleges across the country. The winning teams showcased their innovative thinking, technical skills and ground-breaking solutions to address everyday challenges," Microsoft India General Manager (Developer Experience and Evangelism) Narendra Bhandari said. 

The first runner-up team -- Mi-amigos (Chameli Group of Institutes) -- has developed an application that assists and diagnoses the patients of Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. 

Another finalist was PocketConfident AI, developed by a team from IIT, Hyderabad, which offers a virtual coach powered by artificial intelligence. 

An entry by IIT, Kharagpur was a personal assistant for the visually impaired that can help them understand and discover the environment. The solution relays information about the surroundings to the user.



Source: PTI
