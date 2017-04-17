India Can't Be Run Without People's Support: Modi



SURAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all citizens to serve the nation with their hard work and said that India cannot be run by the government without the support of its people.



"Our nation was neither built, nor can it be run by governments, kings and politicians, but only by the service and hard work of its people," Modi said while addressing a public meeting here in Gujarat.



The Prime Minister also said that India always had a culture of service which started fading away after Independence.



"Since Independence, people wanted the government to do everything. But that has never been the nature of our nation," Modi said.



"Our nation has been built on the sentiment of our collective social responsibility," Modi added.



He also said that so many 'dharamshalas' (rest houses), wells, 'gaushalas' (cow sheds) and libraries were built across the nation not by the government but by the people.



"After Independence, the sentiment (of collective social responsibility) started to fade away. But now we are again moving in the direction to revive that sentiment and people again want to do something good for the nation and its people," Modi said.



During the public meeting, the Prime Minister dedicated a 550-bed Kiran Super-specialty Hospital to the nation built at a cost of 400 crore.



Source: IANS