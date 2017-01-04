siliconindia logo
Google's Pichai Offers Internet Training For Small Indian Companies
Wednesday, 04 January 2017, 10:35 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Aiming to give a technological edge to the small and medium businesses (SMB) in India, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday announced two initiatives.



"Small businesses are the backbone of India's economy. Internet is for everyone," Pichai said while addressing the media here.



He said Google, along with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), have developed a training programme called 'Digital Unlocked'.



The programme would be certified by the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. It would offer online and mobile courses to SMBs across the country.



"We plan to impart 5,000 training workshops in 40 cities in three years," Pichai added.



The global search giant also started another initiative 'My Business Website'. Its a free tool, which would help make a website in 10 minutes.



"Any small business can sign up. It will first start in India (later this year), and then will be launched in other countries," Pichai said.



Only six pct of small businesses in India has website.



Source: IANS
