Global Exhibition on Services Concludes, 35 MoUs Signed
Friday, 21 April 2017, 10:56 Hrs
NEW DELHI: The four-day long Global Exhibition on Services (GES) was concluded today in Greater Noida where as many as 35 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were inked by domestic and foreign companies. 

The event began on April 17.

Speaking at the event, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said that India's demographics coupled with its strong push for skill development can impart it global leadership in services exports. 

The GES was organised by the Department of Commerce in association with CII. 

She also said that India offers high quality services at competitive costs. 

The GES has emerged as a platform for showcasing services sectors in the world. 

Sudhanshu Pandey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, said that 573 domestic and foreign exhibitors participated in the function besides 24 states. 

CII said in a statement said that 35 MOUs were signed. 

The 4th GES will be held in April 2018 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.



Source: PTI
