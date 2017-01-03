siliconindia logo
Gemalto Helps AT&T For Secure IoT Applications
Tuesday, 03 January 2017, 10:55 Hrs
LONDON: Digital security giant Gemalto is supplying American telecommunication giant AT&T with a remote subscription management solution that will enable its customers to deploy a secure Internet of Things (IoT) applications in the US and globally.



Gemalto's "LinqUS On-Demand Connectivity" (ODC) and compliant embedded SIMs (eSIMs) will simplify the logistics of providing mobile services for enterprises requiring global mobile connectivity for IoT applications, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.



"Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity and eSIM platform are ideal solutions to help AT&T sustain dynamic growth as we shift from mobile operator to mobility service provider," said Chris Penrose, President, IoT Solutions, AT&T.



The IoT ecosystem is growing massively, with 6.4 billion objects to be connected in 2016 and 20.8 billion connected by 2020, reported Gartner, an IT research firm.



"Industrial, home automation, and automotive applications are significant drivers for IoT growth," said Rodrigo Serna, President, Gemalto Americas.



Gemalto has deployed more than 20 On-demand connectivity solutions and has executed at least 300 over-the-air (OTA) deployments around the globe.



Source: IANS
