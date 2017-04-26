siliconindia logo
GE Healthcare Partners With Project PAHAL
Wednesday, 26 April 2017, 11:11 Hrs
NEW DELHI:  Aiming to provide medical care to over 2.5 million urban poor in India, GE Healthcare and project PAHAL (Partnerships for Affordable Health Access and Longevity) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to address healthcare needs of underserved communities in the country.



The partnership will help in use of transformational medical technology, solutions and services to meet the needs of India's urban poor.



Project PAHAL, implemented by IPE global -- a consulting company providing expert technical assistance and solutions for equitable development and sustainable growth in developing countries -- responds to the Indian government's priorities of reducing morbidity and mortality among women and children in the underserved urban communities.



It leverages private markets and community engagement to promote healthy behaviour change, improve access to affordable primary healthcare, and reduce out-of-pocket expenses.



The MoU was inked by GE Healthcare's Sustainable Healthcare Solutions President and CEO Terri Bresenham and PAHAL Project Director L.M. Singh.



"Pahal in a short period has built partnerships that provide a platform to serve healthcare needs of over 20 million urban poor in several high priority states of India, in line with National Health Policy and priorities," said Singh in a statement.



Source: IANS
