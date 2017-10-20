5 Tips to Follow When Designing Your Company Website



Are you in the process of designing your company website? Are you hoping to make all the right decisions the first time around, as to impress your audience and generate more business via the internet? Do you have some concerns about making mistakes that could cost you time and money?



There are many tips to follow when designing your company website, some of which will hit home as you move forward with the process.



It doesn’t matter if you are building a website for an edtech startup or a local landscaping business, nothing changes the fact that the design you choose will have a big impact on what happens in the future.



With that out of the way, let’s focus on some of the many design tips you can use to your advantage:



1. Review the Competition



You aren’t doing this because you want to copy their design. You’re doing this because you want to see the approach that other companies – those that are successful – have taken.



This is one of the better ways to get your creative juices flowing, as you’ll come across elements you like and dislike.



2. Get Help



Unless you know exactly what you are doing (and have the time to do it), it’s best to hire a website designer.



With this approach, you can pass off the entire process to somebody with much more experience and knowledge than you. This will put your mind at ease, knowing that when the project is complete you will be 100 percent satisfied.



If you’re going to travel down this path, make sure you interview several designers before making a final decision. This is the best way to ensure that you choose the right person for the job.



3. Don’t Be Afraid of White Space



It’s easy to believe that you have to pack as much content as possible onto each page. The same holds true for images and video (among other elements).



You don’t want to make this mistake. Don’t let anyone tell you that white space is a bad thing. You can use this to your advantage in many ways, such as to direct the reader from one part of your website to the next.



4. Focus on Social Media



In today’s day and age, it’s more important than ever before to have a social media strategy in place. Without this, you are leaving a lot of opportunity on the table.



This is something you definitely need to think about when designing your website. For example, you can use social media icons at the top of each page so that your visitors know where to find you.



You may not know the first thing about the best hashtags for Instagram or how to run Facebook Ads, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid social media altogether when designing your company website.



5. Get Feedback Before Launch



There will come a time when you are ready to launch your website to the public. As excited as you may be about this, don’t get ahead of yourself. It’s imperative that you take your time, which means getting feedback from others before taking the final step.



Ask your employees for feedback. Ask your loved ones if they will check out the website and give you their honest thoughts. Reach out to industry contacts to see if they have any last minute suggestions.



The more feedback you receive the easier it is to launch a website that will suit your needs, while also impressing your target audience.



Conclusion



There are millions upon millions of websites out there. Maybe you’re interested in starting a business to help find the best golf clubs. Or maybe you’re in the market for coffee and need advice on where to buy. You get the point, there’s a website out there for everything.



When it comes to designing your company website, you’ll want to follow all of these tips (among any others that make sense to you).



Do you have any experience with website design? Would you add any other tips to those above? Is there anything in particular that people should avoid? Share your thoughts and personal experiences in the comment section below.