SnapBizz Partners With Bigbasket
Monday, 01 May 2017, 11:03 Hrs
BENGALURU: SnapBizz, a retail-technology firm, today announced its partnership with bigbasket, an online supermarket, to transform kirana stores into a technology enabled modern retail stores. With this partnership, SnapBizz and bigbasket will enable the kirana stores to automate the supply chain and inventory management processes, the two companies said in a release. 

bigbasket and SnapBizz have created an auto replenishment supply chain platform for retailers to give them a competitive edge, the release said.

Prem Kumar, Founder and CEO, SnapBizz said the company aims to transform the kirana store into a smart modern store through smart merchandising and promotion, direct revenue generation opportunities from brands and smart inventory management. 

Abhinay Choudhari, Co-Founder & Head New Initiatives of bigbasket said "We are in the process of scaling up our B2B business and have plans to achieve Rs 1000 crore exit rate by end of FY 2018." 

The platform will aid in managing the supply chain dynamics which is crucial for the smooth functioning of any retail business, he said. 

Choudhari said bigbasket's large scale sourcing of commodities, staples, fruits and vegetables and FMCG products and the wide assortment of products will act as a single source of supply for kirana stores.



Source: PTI
