SDGs Offer $1 Trn Market Opportunities To Private Sector



NEW DELHI: The United Nations will be halfway towards achieving its sustainable development goals (SDGs) for 2030 if India were to deliver on its targets, according to UN Global Compact CEO Lise Kingo. The United Nations Global Compact -- an initiative by the UN to encourage businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies -- also believe that the SDGs offer at least USD 1 trillion of market opportunities for the private sector in India by 2030. "India is the land of opportunity for sustainable development. If India delivers on the global goals we will be halfway towards the 2030 Agenda -- 50 per cent of the delivery of the global goals will come from progress made in India," Kingo told reporters here. Highlighting the significance of Indias role, she said with its thriving economy and strong leadership from business, government and civil society, India is prepared to turn awareness on the SDGs into concrete action. Under the sustainable development goals, all the 193 members of the UN adopted a plan in September 2015 for achieving a better future for all. It laid out a path over the following 15 years to end extreme poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and protect the planet. Reiterating that it was an opportunity for businesses in India, she said: "The SDGs offer a compelling growth strategy opening up at least USD 1 trillion of market opportunities for the private sector in India, out of the total global value of USD 12 trillion."



Quoting excerpts from the Better Business World -- India Report to be released tomorrow, she said more than 72 million jobs can be created by 2030 in India through sustainable development.



She was speaking at a two-day conference on Making Global Goals Local Business ? India.



The forum saw participation of Indian and global leaders to develop innovative business models to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.



Urging the corporates to actively participate in the initiative, Kingo said, "We urgently need companies to invent develop and launch new ideas and solutions to achieve the global goals."



She also announced the launch of Global Opportunity Explorer, which is a digital platform that provides global business community with direct access to innovative business solutions around the SDGs.



Source: PTI