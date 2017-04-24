Qualcomm, Smartron Sign 3G/4G Patent Licence Agreement



SAN FRANSICO: US chip manufacturer Qualcomm and home-grown technology firm Smartron on Monday signed a 3G and 4G patent licence agreement under which Smartron now has a royalty-bearing patent licence to develop, manufacture and sell WCDMA, CDMA2000, and 4G/LTE complete devices.



"Qualcomm is passionate about innovation and is committed to help enable Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' vision and lay the foundation for a Digital India," said Jim Cathey, Senior Vice President and President, Asia Pacific and India, Qualcomm International.



The companies will also collaborate on early technology access and advancements in camera testing and tuning and other critical calibrations required for smart devices.



"As India's first premier technology Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Internet of Things (IoT) brand, we are committed to developing next generation of smart devices based on our tronX platform to deliver intelligent experiences to our customers," added Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron India Pvt Ltd.



Read Also:

Digital Currency Adoption To Boost Smartphones Sales In India

Myntra Acquires Bengaluru-Based InLogg

Source: IANS