siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Qualcomm, Smartron Sign 3G/4G Patent Licence Agreement
Monday, 24 April 2017, 10:42 Hrs
15
cmt right
15
Comment Right
28
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


SAN FRANSICO: US chip manufacturer Qualcomm and home-grown technology firm Smartron on Monday signed a 3G and 4G patent licence agreement under which Smartron now has a royalty-bearing patent licence to develop, manufacture and sell WCDMA, CDMA2000, and 4G/LTE complete devices.



"Qualcomm is passionate about innovation and is committed to help enable Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' vision and lay the foundation for a Digital India," said Jim Cathey, Senior Vice President and President, Asia Pacific and India, Qualcomm International.



The companies will also collaborate on early technology access and advancements in camera testing and tuning and other critical calibrations required for smart devices.



"As India's first premier technology Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Internet of Things (IoT) brand, we are committed to developing next generation of smart devices based on our tronX platform to deliver intelligent experiences to our customers," added Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron India Pvt Ltd.



Read Also:
Digital Currency Adoption To Boost Smartphones Sales In India
Myntra Acquires Bengaluru-Based InLogg


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved