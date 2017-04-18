NBCC In Pact With Poland's Bolix For Energy Solutions



NEW DELHI: The state-owned construction firm NBCC India today signed an agreement with Poland's Bolix to import a building solution technology that could save energy consumption by up to 35 pct for its projects.



Bolix, a 100 pct subsidiary of Berger Paints India, is a leading producer of external thermal insulation and composite systems (ETICS) solutions technology. Its revenue stood at 35 million euros last year.



"We have signed an MoU with Bolix to use their thermal insulation technology which could save energy cost by 30-35 pct," NBCC CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal told reporters here.



The technology will help improve aesthetics of building facade and also extend the life of building, he added.



"We will be using this ETICS technology in our ongoing and upcoming projects in both India and overseas," Mittal said.



Initially, the company will import these building materials and technology, he said, adding that Bolix is also looking at setting up a facility in India.



With the usage of the building solutions, he said the construction cost will increase, but the same could be recovered in 3-4 years.



"Within the next 2-3 months, we want to start using this technology in any of our ongoing projects," Mittal said, adding



that the company is constructing 30,000 homes in Delhi.



Under this agreement, NBCC will have the exclusive tie-up with Bolix to use the technology.



Bolix top official Gerald Kenneth Adams said over 100 million square metres of external walls have been insulated with the Bolix material.



The two partners will also explore the possibility of forming a joint venture.



Berger Paints Chairman Kuldip Singh Dhingra said: "We are considering setting up a (Bolix) facility in India."



ETICS technology is a robust and long-lasting energy performance solution, which is highly cost effective, safe for inhabitants living in insulated houses and hugely beneficial for the environment, NBCC said, adding that this technology is being used in a big way in European countries.



With an orderbook of 80,000 crore, NBCC has bagged projects in Mauritius and Maldives.



Source: PTI