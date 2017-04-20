Ziox Mobiles Launches 'Astra Force 4G' Smartphone
Menu

Ziox Mobiles Launches 'Astra Force 4G' Smartphone
Thursday, 20 April 2017, 11:00 Hrs
10
separator
12
separrator
18
separator
4
Separator
 Print Print Email Email


MUMBAI: Ziox Mobiles on Thursday launched its latest "Astra Force 4G" smartphone at Rs.6,053.



The "Astra Force 4G" smartphone comes with damage-resistance Dragon trail glass along with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which is expandable upto 32GB.



"We bring to you 'Astra Force 4G' which is mightier, stronger and stylish to make the most of your 4G experience," said Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles in a statement.



The device also sports 5MP AF rear camera and front camera. The smartphone is available at online and offline platforms along with 12 months warranty across the country.                                                                                                             



Read Also:
Sony Expands Its EXTRA BASS Headphones Line-Up
Samsung To Launch Galaxy S8 In India On April 19


Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset

Get the weekly updates from Gadget world
Email:
Follow SI :

SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved