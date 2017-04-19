Huawei Launches 'Honor Bee2' At 7,499 In India
NEW DELHI: Huawei's brand Honor on Tuesday launched 'Honor Bee2' smartphone at 7,499 in India.
The smartphone will be available in gold, white and black colours across all Honor partner stores starting from April 19.
"We at Honor are focused on embedding powerful features in the mid-range devices at an affordable price to accommodate consumers' lifestyle," said P. Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, in a statement.
Honor Bee2 packs an 11.43cm FWVGA display, runs on a 2100mAh battery. It also sports 5MP camera with 1.4um pixel, dual-LED flash and 2MP front camera.
The device is powered by quad-core processor paired up with 1GB of RAM and runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop with Emotion UI 3.1 on top.
Honor Bee2 has 8GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 32GB via micro-SD.
Read Also:
Videocon Launches Delite 11+ Smartphone
Lenovo Launches 'Miix 510' 2-In-1 Laptop In India
Sony Expands Its EXTRA BASS Headphones Line-Up
Samsung To Launch Galaxy S8 In India On April 19
Source: IANS
Post your Comment
All form fields are required.