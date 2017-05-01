BenQ Launches New Curved Monitor In India
NEW DELHI: Taipei-based technology major BenQ on Monday launched a new monitor that has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a curvature of 1800R to increase the field of view.
Priced at 39,500, the 31.5-inches curved monitor EX3200R offers customisability to gamers via pre-set game modes and also comes with AMD FreeSync technology.
"BenQ has always worked towards creating relevant technology that makes the lives of its consumers smarter and more enjoyable. EX3200R is a culmination of our passion as well as brilliant technology and we are very proud of it," Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India, said in a statement.
The EX3200R also features "Cinema Mode" that automatically fine-tunes the colour settings in video footage, enhancing visual experience for users.
Source: IANS
