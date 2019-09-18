Siddha Group Introduces Mumbai's First Rooftop Skywalk, Siddha Sky

Wadala, one of the upcoming residential markets in the state has seen rapid development in terms of civic and social infrastructure in the last decade. Foreseeing this, one of the largest and the most trusted real estate developers in India, Siddha Group announced the launch of their second project in Mumbai, Siddha Sky which is the city’s first Rooftop Skywalk in Wadala. The project will be the first in Indian real estate sector and Siddha Group’s craftsmanship will redefine the city’s skyline.

Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group, says, “With increasing pollution and diminishing land areas in cities, homebuyers are looking for living spaces which are away from the chaos and with more open spaces. We, at Siddha with the expertise of our R&D team, have gifted one such innovation-Rooftop skywalk which is going to change their lifestyle and give them a skylife experience. After garnering huge success in Kolkata with Rooftop Skywalks which we had launched in four of our projects there, we are now gifting the city of dreams-Mumbai with its first Rooftop Skywalk in Siddha Sky at Wadala. The Skywalk will host amenities like Jogging loop, Sunset Lounge, Star gazing area and many more. There will also be a club for the residents and 36,000+sqft of retail spaces called Siddha Magna”.

The miniature model of the project was unveiled by the directors of Siddha & Sejal group and along with this, an experience of the 3D Virtual Reality Simulation of the Project to the customers was provided at the Siddha Sky experience centre. Located next to GTB Monorail station, Siddha Sky will offer well-designed 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments, spread across four towers with Rooftop Skywalk as well as a Resident’s Club hosting all modern amenities.

"Technology has evolved rapidly in the last couple of years, bringing massive changes to the real estate industry, changing the way we operate today. At Siddha, we have always added innovations in our projects to make the home buying & living experience for the customers exuberant and of higher quality. Customer experience has always been at the forefront of what we do. The advent of technology in the sector has enabled us to further personalize that experience" says, Samyak Jain, Director, Siddha Group.

Siddha Group has provided more than 6000 quality apartments and with over 6200 apartments currently under construction, it delivers homes to about 25000 people by 2021-22. Founded in 1986, Siddha Group has designed and built residential & commercial units and townships at prime location in various cities in India. Siddha Group’s primary goal has always been to create world-class spaces with high-design material and construction excellence within committed timeline at competitive prices.



Read More News:

Reliance Jio to be Among Top 100 Brands in 3 years

India Server Market Declines, Reaches $350.2 Mn in Q2