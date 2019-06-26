NRI Investment: Driving India's Real Estate Sector

Post the fall of Indian rupee as against the U.S dollar and introduction of various regulations to bring in transparency and accountability, property transactions in India have witnessed a significant boost. Also, with demonetization that took place in 2016, property rates across different cities have dropped considerably. These two reasons have instilled confidence in the minds of potential international investors to invest in the Indian real estate market. Offering infrastructure status to give affordable housing in India a push has also been a key trigger to increase the demand. The improved outlook of the economy on the international platform has made India a hot destination for real estate investment.

The NRIs are particularly interested to invest in Indian luxury apartments of major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. A 35% surge in real estate inquiries from NRIs is expected by property developers with Bangalore turning out to be the hot favorite. To meet the growing interest that has come at a time when India is beholding strong signs of revival, real estate companies are pulling out all stops by conducting exhibitions, property shows and establishing overseas representative offices.The existing distribution chains are also expanded by developers who are entering into strategic partnerships.

Further pushing the NRI investments are industry leaders such as Nabil Patel, Director,Sales & Marketing and Business Development, DB Realty, who give prominence to building luxury homes that are at par with the international standards. With amenities that are nothing short of phenomenal, NRIs have come to a realization that the standard of living won’t be compromised when they return to India any time later.

Affordability is yet another reason that makes investing in Indian real estate a lucrative venture for NRIs. Tax exemption also attracts NRIs who are able to save the tax similar to a regular Indian resident. The retirement benefit is another driving factor that NRIs consider ideal for investing in Indian real estate. Additionally, the property can either be kept for staying or be utilized as an additional source of income in the form of rent. Although the rental income of NRIs is taxable, a part of it can be repatriated under the Foreign Exchange Management Act rule. Also, greater transparency has been established in the Indian realestate sector with the introduction of RERA, making it a fair affair.

With these key drivers in mind, it's time you consider real estate investment if long term benefits are on your mind. Besides, projects undertaken by industry leaders such as Nabil Patel of DB Realty can be an ideal bet in this regard.

