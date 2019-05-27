Sikhs for Justice Insists US Department of Justice to Take Out Criminal Killer from the Country



Sikhs for Justice, a non-profit organization that represents millions of Sikhs worldwide has filed a report to the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions (HRSP) to remove a condemned killer from the U.S. It was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a practicing attorney in NY who is the legal advisor to Sikhs for Justice has filed the report to the HRSP.



The report talks about the whereabouts of Rajinder Singh Sohal, who committed and conspired to commit to torment Budh Singh and the killing of his son Tajinder Singh in Punjab. The reports also say that the convicted must not be allowed in the United States. Along with HRSP, The Secretary of Homeland Security, US Department of State and FBI San Francisco Field Office also received the report.



According to the section 2340 of title 18, United States Code, Any alien who, outside the United States, has committed, ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise participated in the commission of any act of torture is inadmissible. Also, under this section 2340A of 18 USC, a Federal extraterritorial jurisdiction over the crime of torture or extrajudicial killing whenever the alleged offender is found within the United States, irrespective of the nationality of the victim or the alleged offender.



The Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP) investigated and prosecutes cases against human rights violators and other international criminals. It works closely with the Department of Homeland Security and with the FBI to identify, investigate, and prosecute alleged human rights violators. HRSP participates in various domestic and international initiatives that pertain to its mission. The Section is also active in various bilateral and multilateral fora, and it provides assistance to foreign governments and intergovernmental organizations as appropriate.



