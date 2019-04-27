18 young Indian scientists in Google contest
Saturday, 27 April 2019, 03:42 Hrs
24
cmt right
29
Comment Right
37
cmt right
10
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
18 young Indian scientists in Google contest


Google on Friday selected 18 young scientists from India who will compete in the 2019 Google Science Fair contest for the winning prize of $50,000 and other rewards.

The global science competition inspires teenagers in the age group of 13-18 years to solve real-world problems with science, technology, engineering and maths. 

This year's competition saw thousands of entries from more than 100 countries representing some innovative ideas in science and technology, Google said.

From addressing health-related issues to creating more eco-friendly adhesives and fuel to making our water safe to drink, the young students from India presented novel and creative ideas. 

The entries were evaluated based on the creativity, scientific merit and potential for impact of each submission to narrow down the entries to 100 finalists globally, Google said, adding that the regional finalists will receive a prize including Chromebook and goodies from the company.



Read More News:



Tech companies know what you are doing right now



3 Myths and 2 Warnings about Buying CBD


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.