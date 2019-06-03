ePayLater partners with MakeMyTrip to provide credit services for travel bookings







Akshat Saxena, Co-Founder, ePayLater







Mumbai, 03 June 2019: Mumbai-based fintech company ePayLater, a renowned innovator in the digital credit market has partnered with MakeMyTrip, the leading Indian online travel search engine and marketplace. As part of the partnership, ePayLater’s ‘Book Now, Pay Later' service will be made available to customers purchasing flight, bus and train tickets on MakeMyTrip. This will allow customers to book travel without making a payment while availing the benefits of interest-free credit for a period of 14 days from the date of the ticket purchase.



To use this new feature, users will have to sign up with ePayLater once (if not done already), which will entitle them to the credit limit. What makes the use of ePayLater more convenient, quick and seamless for users is that they needn’t type in their bank account/card details or use other modes of payment during the check-out process. The transaction can be completed with just a tap. Further, the users can easily make the repayment at a later date through simple and minimal online steps.



Talking about this development, Akshat Saxena, Co-Founder, ePayLater said, “We are happy to associate with MakeMyTrip, leading travel portal in India. Since its launch in 2016, ePayLater has enjoyed extremely strong adoption of the product across travel segments - flights, hotels, trains etc. By making the booking experience quick, smooth and convenient, we place power in the hands of the new-age travelers. This collaboration is a leap towards bringing on-board the next 500 million Indian travellers, as it combines simplicity of customer experience with the sophistication of data science and digital credit.”



Commenting on the partnership, Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip said, “We are always looking to provide value-added payment options for our customers who are looking for the best possible experience while booking their travel online. We are pleased to partner with ePayLater to provide short-term payday loans to customers to help book for their travel needs, without necessarily having to pay for it immediately.”



Over 9 lakh people in India book flight, train and bus tickets every day. The customer base is diverse, both demographically and geographically. While some train travelers lack credit histories, some others are yet to get comfortable with online payments via credit or debit cards. Providing MakeMyTrip users with the option to pay for their tickets later, will not only simplify their booking experience but will also be making it seamless and secure, all the while making credit more inclusive.