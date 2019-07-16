ePayLater Partners with EaseMyTrip to Provide Credit Services for Travel Bookings

Mumbai-based fintech company ePayLater, a renowned innovator in the digital credit market has joined hand with EaseMyTrip, the leading Indian online travel marketplace. As part of the partnership, ePayLater’s ‘Book Now, Pay Later' service will be made available to customers for all travel bookings on EaseMyTrip. This will allow customers to book travel without making a payment while availing the benefits of interest-free credit for a period of 14 days from the date of the transaction.

To use this new feature, users will have to sign up with ePayLater once (if not done already), which will entitle them to a credit limit. This credit limit can be used to transact on the EaseMyTrip portal and the transaction can be completed with just a tap. Further, the users can easily make the repayment at a later date through simple and minimal online steps. What makes the use of ePayLater more convenient, quick and seamless for users is that they needn’t type in their bank account or card details or use other modes of payment during the check-out process.

Commenting on the partnership, Uday Somayajula, Co-Founder, ePayLater said, “ePayLater's partnership with EaseMyTrip is a manifestation of our focus on the travel sector. We are happy and proud of this association as it brings together two like-minded organizations poised to redefine travel bookings in the country. We believe it's an opportune moment as travel, especially air, is slated for an all-round and sustained period of strong growth thanks to new airports and rising income levels. ePayLater being a super convenient and instant-credit offering will find a great product-market fit, and thereby adoption at a mass level.”

Talking about this development, Mr. Nishant Pitti, CEO, EaseMyTrip said, “Sometimes customers have to avoid their holidays and trips due to the skyrocketing airfares, increasing rates of hotels, and other budget factors. Also, many customers have to wait long for the offers and discounts to book their journeys. If they get credit facility in such cases for their travel bookings, they won’t have to be worried much about their travel expenses. Through this partnership with ePayLater, we will surely ease out all issues related to the travel budget of our customers and offer seamless travel experiences.”

Providing EaseMyTrip users with the option to pay for their tickets later, will not only simplify their booking experience but will also be making it seamless and secure, all the while making credit more inclusive.