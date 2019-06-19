Vedantu launches WAVE - India's first Online LIVE Interactive Learning Platform







(L-R) Pulkit Jain, Co-Founder & Head Product, Vedantu and Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu



India, June 19, 2019: Vedantu, a pioneer in LIVE interactive online tutoring is helping India take new strides through the launch of an exciting new initiative in the e-learning space – WAVE (a revolutionary new LIVE learning platform). This platform has been created after years of deep research and experimentation in the field of LIVE Online Teaching and Learning. WAVE uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to personalize teaching and learning for each child and is designed to make LIVE classes extremely engaging and fun. A major challenge with online education is the low completion rate, globally, owing to less engaging content. Vedantu focuses on LIVE interactive classes specifically to solve this challenge and make classes extremely interactive and engaging for students. As a result, Vedantu’s engagement rate is one of the highest in the industry.



Commenting on the launch, Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu said, “This development is an important milestone for Vedantu and the shift towards online, LIVE tutoring. For the first time, we can mathematically measure the effectiveness of each teaching-learning engagement and the level of improvement in learning outcomes. We believe this is our biggest differentiator and will help us teach at scale with highest predictability and effectiveness.”



Following are the features of WAVE LIVE Platform that enhance student interactions and take them to a new level:



1. It enables Teachers to run Live Quizzes in a gamified manner. Live Leaderboard based on students’ attempt, pushes them to do better.



2. The innovation, HotSpot makes concept teaching also extremely interactive. Using the HotSpot feature, a Teacher can make any part of the teaching screen clickable for students and thereby capture their feedback and response during the concept teaching process.



3. The biggest difference between a recorded video and a LIVE real time class is a student's ability to interact and ask doubts. WAVE enables multiple Teacher Assistants (TAs) to be LIVE in a class to support the Main Teacher in answering students’ doubts - they all teach as a team. A first of its kind Teacher Assistant’s Live Doubt Resolution Concept in LIVE classes has been developed. Selective doubts are pushed to the Main Teacher, which are broadcasted to the entire class and discussed.



4. WAVE enables all this data to be captured and insights are shown to the Teacher. Basis the insights, a Teacher can go back to a concept and do it more thoroughly or give a few more examples to the class, if he/she finds that students didn't understand a concept correctly in the Quiz. All these features of the platform make teaching more effective.



At the heart of WAVE LIVE Platform are algorithms for which Vedantu has been granted an extremely powerful and comprehensive IP Patent in the US. With the power of Vedantu’s patented algorithms, one can precisely measure how engaged a child was during the learning process in a LIVE Class (Engagement Score) as well as the learning outcome. This also measures Teaching Effectiveness and generates an automated Teaching Effectiveness Score after every Live Class, thereby identifying areas of improvement,” said Pulkit Jain, Co-Founder and Head Product, Vedantu.



Vedantu’s new LIVE Platform is built on the paradigm of capturing deep learning patterns of each individual student. It captures every click and interaction of each student in a LIVE Class - including facial emotions. It also records Teacher side data including tone/pitch analysis of a Teacher’s voice, handwriting analysis, amongst multiple parameters. In total, 70+ parameters in a LIVE Class are captured.



This data is converted into actionable insights through Vedantu’s patented algorithms and custom-built AI/ML models. It measures the engagement level of each student at different points in the class and his/her learning outcomes. It also measures the effectiveness of content and teaching - making the entire teaching-learning engagement as well as content, measurable.