Twitter acquires start-up to spot network Errors
17
cmt right
20
Comment Right
26
cmt right
8
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
twitter


 In a bid to detect network manipulation in time, micro-blogging site Twitter has acquired London-based start-up Fabula AI.

"We are excited to announce that we have acquired Fabula AI, a London-based start-up, with a world-class team of Machine Learning (ML) researchers who employ graph deep learning to detect network manipulation," Parag Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Twitter, wrote in a blog post on Monday. 

The acquisition announcement came after Twitter claimed it took down over 2,800 fake accounts linked to Iran in May. 

According to a report released by US cyber security firm FireEye, some Twitter accounts were posing as US Republican Congressional candidates to push pro-Iranian political messaging, CNET reported. 

In a blog post, the London-based start-up said its Geometric Deep Learning technology has high success rates of spotting fake news. 

The Fabula AI team would join the Twitter team to stop spam and abuse and other strategic priorities in the future.

"We work to help people feel safe on Twitter and help them see relevant information. Specifically, by studying and understanding the Twitter graph, comprised of millions of tweets, re-tweets and likes shared on Twitter every day, we will be able to improve the health of the conversation, as well as products including the timeline, recommendations, the explore tab and the onboarding experience," Agrawal said in the blog post. 



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation



New AI system helps drones land more quickly



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.