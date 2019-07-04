The Chennai Angels invests in The Indus Valley

The Chennai Angels (TCA) today announced 1crore Investment in The Indus Valley, engaged in running an online healthy cookware products store.

The Indus Valley was founded in 2016 by the husband and wife duo Jagadeesh Kumar and Madhumitha Udaykumar. Their idea is to transform Indian kitchens with healthier cookware options. The funds will be used to expand their presence in India?s growing home and cookware products space.

Indus Valley is a natural cookware brand designing and selling healthy cookware options that are made using natural materials like iron, clay and wood, working with artisans to produce the products. Their core customers are women in major cities between 25-40 years of age, who are health conscious. The cookware industry is poised to grow at 21% p.a. and customers are getting increasingly health conscious and the organic food, wellness market, fitness market is growing are all growing at 20-25%. We look forward to working with the Indus Valley team and help them scale up their operations, said Mr. Chandu Nair who led the investment from The Chennai Angels.

We are extremely excited to partner with The Chennai Angels. Our investors come with varied skill set and would be a great value addition to our company through their constant mentoring and support. More people in India are moving towards healthier lifestyle choices. Our solution to transform Indian Kitchens with healthier cookware products is a constant hit among our target group, said Mr. Jagadeesh Kumar Co-Founder of The Indus Valley.