Smartiply's DataNinja App Brings Boosted Connectivity to Mobile Phones & Tablets through Bandwidth Sharing







Smartiply today announced the worldwide availability of its DataNinja app for Android devices on Google Play. DataNinja allows mobile phone and tablet users to combine bandwidth from trusted nearby mobile devices or Wi-Fi networks to harness reliable, speedy and secure Internet connections even in environments with weak and unreliable connectivity. The app is available in India for subscribers of all major mobile telecom operators including Jio, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel and BSNL Mobile.







The explosion of mobile data usage has put tremendous strain on network and cloud resources. In addition, many areas outside (and even within) cities and towns are plagued by poor network and other constraints that impact the end-user experience, especially with bandwidth-hungry applications such as video streaming. However, family, friends and colleagues often spend time together and have multiple devices among them that are idle much of the time. DataNinja combines the capabilities of nearby devices through Smartiply’s patented Fog Computing technology, dramatically enhancing mobile users’ experience of video and data-intensive applications even in places with weak connectivity.







DataNinja offers the following benefits to users:



1. Speedy & reliable connectivity by combining networks - Merge Wi-Fi and cellular networks on their own phone to get a significantly faster experience.



2. Sharing Internet bandwidth with friends & family - Link bandwidth of multiple trusted devices to create a fog network to get higher-speed uploading and downloading.



3. Seamless self-healing connections - The failover technology ensures uninterrupted and seamless performance even when one of the connections drops.



4. Security, privacy and control - All data is encrypted and routed over multiple links within Smartiply’s VPN network to ensure security and privacy. Data metering provides usage tracking and allows users to set limits on sharing.







Details about the features and a product video can be found at smartiply.com/DataNinja







“We want to inspire people to share with each other, rely on our technology to provide a delightful experience, and count on us for bandwidth rescue while on-the-go” said Smartiply Co-Founder and CEO, Kaushik Pillalamarri.