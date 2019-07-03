Skilling platform Caymus Technology raises angel round from India and Silicon Valley

Kavita Mehta, Founder & CEO, Caymus

Mumbai-based skilling platform, Caymus Technology Ventures (Caymus) has raised an undisclosed amount from a clutch of angel investors from India and the US. Silicon Valley technology leader, Rob Solomon participated in the round and will join the advisory board as a mentor to the Founder and CEO. This capital will help Caymus fuel growth and make significant investments to its core AI-based technology and product stack.

Caymus was started in 2018 by Kavita Mehta, a serial entrepreneur, who had earlier co-founded The Red Pen, a leading education platform for global university and MBA placements. She is also co-author of HarperCollins-published book Acing Admissions: The Indian Student’s Comprehensive Guide to US College Applications.

Caymus’s flagship product, Lore, is targeted at recent graduates and experienced professionals looking to upskill themselves. The site’s easy-to-use interface helps individuals navigate a myriad of learning options and its proprietary engine uses 20+ data points to make recommendations based on an individual’s specific criteria. This type of curated matching enables learners to acquire skills and knowledge focused on employability and career growth.

Kavita Mehta, Founder and CEO, Caymus, says, “Today there are many online platforms that bring instructional content from universities and organizations to learners’ personal space, allowing them to upskill while working. Such players have cracked open the ed tech market in a big way. Now, however, there is mass confusion over which courses to opt for. Traditionally, we have relied on guidance from friends and family or seniors at work. On Lore, we leverage AI so that candidates can make their own informed, right-fit decisions about the skills they want to add to their portfolio.”

Rob Solomon, CEO of San Francisco-based crowdsourcing platform GoFundMe and Caymus investor says, “I have known Kavita for over two decades and have worked closely with her at two global companies. This long-standing association gives me confidence that she possess the right skill sets, range of experiences and global network to make an impact at scale.”

Jigar Shah, founder of investment advisory firm Found Capital advised on the deal.