Signify Announces Collaboration with Livspace in India

Signify, the world leader in lighting (formerly known as Philips Lighting), today announced its partnership with Livspace, the leading home design and renovation platform of India and Southeast Asia. As a part of this collaboration, Signify’s lighting products will be available for interior decorators and architects designing homes on the Livspace platform in India. Moreover, customers visiting the Livspace Experience centres will have access to the wide range of Philips Hue smart lighting products available at the stores across India. Smart lighting, though still at a nascent stage, is a growing category in India owing to the entry of smart home assistants and increasing Internet penetration. Customers building new homes or renovating existing spaces are increasingly expressing interest in smart lighting options that offer both convenience and enhanced aesthetics. Hence this partnership will open up a wide range of smart lighting options for customers designing their homes through the Livspace platform.

“Livspace is a leader in the home improvement space in India and a good option for customers seeking designs for a new home or renovating their existing space. We are really excited about this partnership and believe that it will open up a wide range of smart lighting choices for these customers,” said Sukanto Aich,Chief Marketing Officer for Signify in India.

“The partnership also reiterates our efforts to drive awareness about smart lighting in India, following our brand campaign featuring Philips Hue on the Star Sports Cricket Live show during the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup.”

“Lighting adds critical aesthetic value to home interiors, setting the ambience of the room and Signify has been the leader in this space for 127 years,” said Saurabh Jain,SVP of Kitchen, Furniture and Decor business. “We are confident that this collaboration will really enhance the unparalleled home interior experience that our customers have come to expect from us. Livspace has always strived to work with partners who are market leaders and whose products and services guarantee the best experience to our customers.”

Philips Hue is a personal wireless lighting system that allows you to create the perfect atmosphere at home for any occasion, whether you are throwing a dinner party, hosting game night with friends, or relaxing and having “me time” afterwork. You can choose the perfect color for your room from amongst 16 million colors and any shade of white light offered by Philips Hue, transforming your every day lighting into an extraordinary experience. Using the Philips Hue Sync App, consumers can synchronize the color and brightness of their Philips Hue lights with the on-screen action and sound of games, movies and music content. The combination of light and entertainment can significantly enhance the viewer’s experience, creating an incredible immersive experience.